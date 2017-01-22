O’Gara: Munster ‘had lost their identity and look at them now’

Former outhalf relishes return to Thomond Park despite defeat

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Gavin Cummiskey at Thomond Park

Racing 92 assistant coach Ronan O’Gara ahead of the start of the Champions Cup game against Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/ Inpho

Racing 92 assistant coach Ronan O’Gara ahead of the start of the Champions Cup game against Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/ Inpho

 

Ronan O’Gara sat down in Thomond Park. The game has moved briskly on from his era but the Racing 92 players he now coaches showed up, forcing this young Munster outfit to finish them off and secure a home Champions Cup quarter-final in April.

Gone almost three years from the place he once ruled, it seems strange to see O’Gara decked in Parisian garb.

“I forget how good this place is if you are a Munster player. Last night was my first night in Limerick. It was really special, it was really warming. The people were really genuine, really decent.

“Driving in on the bus was really cool. All the Munster flags.

“Unfortunately it is only when you’re finished you kind of appreciate how good Munster have it.

“It’s probably one of the best atmospheres in world rugby. That’s how good they have it.

“That’s not an understatement and we used that as a motivation. Fellas like (Leone) Nakarawa and (Yannick) Nyanga, and I think guys like that need an atmosphere like that to get the best out of them.

“That’s why it is great for players to taste the real Thomond Park.”

O’Gara see his Munster in the new version.

“It’s incredible. Rewind four months ago no one was interested in this team. This team had lost its identity and look at them now.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of good campaigns in the Munster jersey but this current side lost out to a 53-metre kick at Welford road to having a clean sheet so they are on a roll. They’ll be hard to stop.

“They have real clarity about their roles. They don’t need to look at the finishing line, they just need to look at winning a home game and with a crowd like that they have every chance.”

O’Gara dismissed, politely, the suggestion that a familiar night like this would want him to return to coach Munster.

“If you want to coach Munster you have to be a really good coach. I’m not a good coach. I have to work on that and go see how other teams and other cultures work.

“Then, when I get that right, I might be in a position to put my hand up but I got to earn that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.