No happy ending for Pat Lam as Connacht fall short in play-off

Northampton Saints 21 Connacht 15

It was the last hurrah for Connacht’s bid for Champions Cup rugby, and true to their history, they went down fighting.

But it was not enough to see off Northampton Saints who secured a play-off final place against Stade Francais, while Connacht are consigned to playing in the Challenge Cup next season.

In a tight contest both sides created their chances, but Jim Mallinder’s Premiership outfit had the edge heading into the last 20 minutes, and it proved enough in the end.

Connacht, having suffered the worst possible start, had forced their way back into the contest to close the gap to 13-10 at the break.

Having lost Andrew Browne in the warm-up, Connacht were then forced to bring on Matt Healy for Cian Kelleher in his first game in 11 weeks.

In between Connacht had conceded a try within the opening two minutes.

Tiernan O’Halloran and Niyi Adoleokun failed to control a high punt from scrumhalf Nic Groom, and although centre Nafi Tuitavake was finally brought down by Craig Ronaldson, the damage was done and Harry Mallinder completed a quick recycle for a try in the right corner, which he also converted.

However Connacht’s reply was swift. Browne’s replacement James Cannon controlled the line-out, and Connacht launched one of their new moves.

Niyi Adoleokun latched onto Ronaldson’s deft chip head, and powered through. Although halted just short, he had the momentum to force himself over the line and Ronaldson’s conversion brought the sides level.

In a fast paced game both sides looked to play with ball in hand, and with that came an unusually high number of knock-ons, but the Saints gained the upper hand at the breakdown and Mallinder knocked over six points after Connacht conceded a number of penalties. Once again, however, Connacht kept in touch when Northampton failed to release at the breakdown, and Ronaldson narrowed the gap to three.

IThe score stayed the same until the 56th minute when Northampton took control, setting up field position through Ahsee Tuala and Tuitavake.

From a scrum 15 minutes out, Tuala made the incision before scrumahlf Nic Groom picked from a breakdown and ducked through the final five metres. Although Mallinder missed the touchline conversion, the momentum was with the home side.

Connacht did not help their cause with three lost line-outs, but there was a steely determination in their play. John Muldoon led as always, making the hard yards, along with Quinn Roux, Sean O’Brien, and Denis Buckley, but none worked harder than Dave Heffernan. The hooker was the deserved try scorer when Connacht, eight points down, opted to kick a penalty to touch, and from a methodical drive to the line he touched down after 62 minutes.

Ronaldson was unable to convert the touchline conversion, and Mallinder then struck a 71st minute penalty after Lee Dickson snaffled possession at the breakdown.

Connacht threw everything into in the final minutes after sending a penalty to touch, but it was not enough to to record the necessary victory in the last match of Pat Lam’s four-year tenure.

Scorers: Northampton Saints: H Mallinder, N Groom tries; Mallinder 3 pens, 1 con. Connacht: N Adeolokun, D Heffernan tries; C Ronaldson 1 pen, 1 con.

Northampton Saints: A Tuala (M Haywood; B Foden, N Tuitavake, L Burrell (R Hutchinson 23), G North; H Mallinder, N Groom (L Dickson 67); A Waller (C Ma’afu 62), D Hartley, K Brookes (G Denman 62); C Lawes, C Day (A Ratuniyarawa 63); J Gibson, T Harrison (T Wood 59), L Picamoles. Replacements: M Haywood, C Ma’afu, G Denman, A Ratuniyarawa, T Wood, L Dickson, S Olver, R Hutchinson.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, D Poolman, C Ronaldson, C Kelleher (M Healy 3); J Carty, K Marmion (J Cooney 64); D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham (C Carey 67); Q Roux, J Cannon (U Dillane 49); S O’Brien, J Heenan (N Dawai 56), J Muldoon.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)/ Pascal Gauzere (second half).