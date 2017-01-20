Munster welcome back Tommy O’Donnell for visit of Racing 92

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made three changes to his team for Saturday’s sold-out Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

Tommy O’Donnell, James Cronin and Ronan O’Mahony come into the starting XV as Munster target the win that would guarantee a home quarter-final.

O’Donnell returns from injury to start as Jack O’Donoghue moves to the bench and Cronin is given the nod at loose-head prop with Dave Kilcoyne moving to the replacements.

O’Mahony, Munster’s top try-scorer so far this season, takes the place of Keith Earls in the only change to the backline with the Moyross man not included after taking a knock to his ribs in training earlier this week.

It’s as you were elsewhere with Niall Scannell and John Ryan continuing at hooker and tight-head prop respectively.

Donnacha Ryan is partnered by Jean Kleyn in the second row with captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donnell and CJ Stander completing the pack.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal are again the half-back pairing with no change to the midfield partnership of Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute.

O’Mahony takes the place of Earls in the back three with Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway maintaining their places.

Zebo will be hoping to continue his outstanding try-scoring record against Racing that has seen Munster’s record try-scorer touch down five times in three games against the Parisiens.

The game will mark Munster’s 60th top-flight European Cup game at Thomond Park, the first of which took place against Swansea in 1995, with Munster losing just four of those 60 encounters at the Limerick venue.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Thomas du Toit, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili.