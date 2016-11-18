Munster v Racing 92 rescheduled for January 7th

Munster’s Champions Cup tie against Racing Metro in Paris has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 7th. The original fixture was postponed due to the death of Munster Anthony Foley.

The Pool One game will kick-off at Stade Yves-du-Manoir at 4.45pm (3.45pm Irish time). To facilitate the fixture, Munster’s Pro12 meeting with Edinburgh on the same weekend has been postponed. A new date for that game will be announced in due course.

“EPCR would like to thank Racing 92, Munster Rugby, PRO12 Rugby, the LNR, France Télévisions, Sky Sports and beIN Sports for their understanding of the tragic circumstances surrounding the postponed match, and for their collaboration during the rescheduling process,” the tournament organisers said today.

The organiser’s have also moved the kick-off time of Ulster’s match against Champions Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Michelin on Sunday, December 18th to 4.05pm (3.05pm Irish time).