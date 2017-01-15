Munster to be investigated over Conor Murray HIA

Irish scrumhalf returned to the play against Glasgow after his Head Injury Assessment

Munster’s Conor Murray is tackled by Josh Strauss of Glasgow Warriors. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster rugby will be investigated by European Champions Cup organisers over the management of Conor Murray’s head injury during Saturday’s win over Glasgow, according to reports.

The Munster and Ireland scrumhalf left the field during the second half of the encounter for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

Murray was involved in heavy collision with Glasgow’s Tim Swinson, after which he received lengthy treatment. This before another collision with Josh Strauss. He was then removed from the action for his HIA, but Murray was passed fit to return to the action and see out the victory.

An EPCR Review Group is expected to meet early this week to decide whether the Irish province have broken any concussion management protocols.

Northampton were found to have breached such rules in their decision to allow Welsh winger George North return to the play after a head injury sustained against Leicester Tigers last month.

Munster’s narrow 14-12 victory means they are guaranteed top spot in Pool One.

