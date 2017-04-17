Munster’s Rory Scannell may be fit to face Saracens

The centre’s ankle sprain which he suffered against Ulster is not as bad as first feared

John O'Sullivan in Limerick

Munster’s Rory Scannell may be fit to face Saracens despite spraining his anke against Ulster. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster’s Rory Scannell may be fit to face Saracens despite spraining his anke against Ulster. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

There was a little bit of good news from a Munster perspective after it was confirmed that the ankle sprain that forced centre Rory Scannell off injured against Ulster is not as bad as first feared.

Scannell won’t train with Munster on Monday afternoon but director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was cautiously optimistic that the centre could be available for Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens at the Aviva stadium.

Darren Sweetnam, who suffered a head injury in the opening minute of the game against against Ulster and didn’t pass a HIA at the time and was removed from the pitch, is following the return to play protocols.

CJ Stander (ankle sprain) is another who won’t train at the University of Limerick on Monday, although he is expected to be available for the Saracens match. South African centre Jaco Taute, who missed the game at the weekend, should be available for the semi-final.

Conor Murray (shoulder) will continue to be reviewed by the medical team remains very doubtful for this Saturday’s Champions Cup encounter. His likely replacement Duncan Williams, who was a late withdrawal from the match-day squad against Ulster due a tight groin, will take a full part in training.

On a further positive, Ian Keatley, who was a late addition to the starting XV, reported no ill effects after making his return from a six week lay-off due to a knee ligament injury sustained against Cardiff Blues.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.