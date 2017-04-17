Munster’s Rory Scannell may be fit to face Saracens

There was a little bit of good news from a Munster perspective after it was confirmed that the ankle sprain that forced centre Rory Scannell off injured against Ulster is not as bad as first feared.

Scannell won’t train with Munster on Monday afternoon but director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was cautiously optimistic that the centre could be available for Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens at the Aviva stadium.

Darren Sweetnam, who suffered a head injury in the opening minute of the game against against Ulster and didn’t pass a HIA at the time and was removed from the pitch, is following the return to play protocols.

CJ Stander (ankle sprain) is another who won’t train at the University of Limerick on Monday, although he is expected to be available for the Saracens match. South African centre Jaco Taute, who missed the game at the weekend, should be available for the semi-final.

Conor Murray (shoulder) will continue to be reviewed by the medical team remains very doubtful for this Saturday’s Champions Cup encounter. His likely replacement Duncan Williams, who was a late withdrawal from the match-day squad against Ulster due a tight groin, will take a full part in training.

On a further positive, Ian Keatley, who was a late addition to the starting XV, reported no ill effects after making his return from a six week lay-off due to a knee ligament injury sustained against Cardiff Blues.