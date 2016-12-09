Munster ring the changes for showdown with Leicester

Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo among those who return for Champions Cup

Simon Zebo and Conor Murray in training for Munster ahead of their Champions Cup clash with Leicester Tigers. Photo: Inpho

Simon Zebo and Conor Murray in training for Munster ahead of their Champions Cup clash with Leicester Tigers. Photo: Inpho

 

Rassie Erasmus has made six changes to his Munster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup pool clash with the Leicester Tigers at Thomond Park.

Ireland internationals Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Simon Zebo, Donnacha Ryan and CJ Stander all return to the XV, while Kiwi out-half Tyler Bleyendaal is also back after sitting out last weekend’s Pro12 win over Glasgow.

Rhys Marshall, Thomas Du Toit and Jean Kleyn are set to make their European debuts off the Munster bench.

Munster come into this Pool 1 tie on a run of six consecutive wins, and have announced that 24,000 tickets have now been sold.

Munster team to play Leicester Tigers, European Rugby Champions Cup, Saturday 10th December, Thomond Park (kick off: 3.15pm):

15. Simon Zebo, 14. Darren Sweetnam, 13. Jaco Taute, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Keith Earls, 10. Tyler Bleyendaal, 9. Conor Murray; 1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Niall Scannell, 3. John Ryan, 4. Donnacha Ryan, 5. Billy Holland, 6. Peter O’Mahony (captain), 7. Tommy O’Donnell, 8. CJ Stander

Replacements: 16. Rhys Marshall, 17. Thomas du Toit, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. Jack O’Donoghue, 21. Duncan Williams, 22. Ian Keatley, 23. Andrew Conway.

