Munster ‘planning’ for Glasgow Warriors match on Saturday

The Munster squad regrouped at their UL base today for the first time since the passing of Anthony Foley in Paris on Sunday morning, and will do so again on Wednesday in continuing a modified training schedule this week in planning for Saturday’s European Champions Cup encounter against Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park at 1pm on Saturday.

Operating on a day-by-day basis, their thoughts remain first and foremost with the families of Foley and his wife Olive (nee Hogan). Whether or not the game against Glasgow definitely goes ahead thus depends on the funeral arrangements, which in turn are dependent upon the release of Foley’s remains by French authorities following the completion of an autopsy.

As of Tuesday evening, there was still no confirmation of when this may be, but the expectation that there may be some indication on Wednesday.That the game is at home increases the chances of it going ahead, for were it an away game, the attendant travelling would make fulfilling the fixture more problematic. Indeed, the Munster A team’s British & Irish Cup game away to Doncaster on Saturday has been postponed at Munster’s request.

Munster issued a statement today which said: “The Munster squad gathered in the High Performance Centre at UL today in working and planning towards Saturday’s Champions Cup encounter with Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.”

“The squad are following a modified schedule this week with players and management yesterday signing books of condolence at Thomond Park, Irish Independent Park and at other locations across the province in memory of their colleague and friend Anthony Foley.”

“The thoughts of Munster Rugby players, management and staff remain with the Foley and Hogan families and assisting them at this time continues to be the priority. Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised, and details will follow once in place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following on from Sunday’s initial statement Munster Rugby would like to additionally thank the following parties for their assistance on the day, the staff of the Novotel Suresnes Longchamp Hotel, the local police and emergency services in Paris, Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason and her staff at the Irish Embassy, Aer Lingus support staff at Charles de Gaulle Airport and Declan Keane and his team at the Dublin Airport Authority.”

“At an extremely difficult time, Munster Rugby could not be more grateful for the consideration and compassion shown from the wider community in the past few days and it is most appreciated at this time.”

“Meanwhile, with the Munster A squad scheduled for an away British and Irish Cup fixture against Doncaster Knights on Saturday, the decision has been made to postpone the fixture with a rescheduled date to be announced in due course. Munster Rugby thank Doncaster Knights and the British and Irish Cup for their understanding and help at this time.”

The Munster A Head Coach Peter Malone said, “With the Munster A squad featuring a number of senior players, planning for an away fixture would not be suitable at this point in time. We thank Doncaster Knights and the B&I Cup for facilitating our request in light of the exceptional circumstances.”

The wording of the statement, ie “in working and planning towards” Saturday’s game, Munster have not confirmed that the match will definitely go ahead. Indeed, until such time as the funeral arrangements are confirmed, they cannot do so. Paying their respects to the families of their late colleague and friend comes first. Were, for example, Foley’s funeral to take place on Saturday morning, it would be logistically and emotionally impossible to play a game at 1pm the same day. As to whether the game would be played on Saturday were the funeral arranged for early next week has not even been considered.

As things stand, a press conference with the Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and the Munster captain Peter O’Mahony has been provisionally scheduled for lunchtime on Wednesday.