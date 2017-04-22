Munster 10 Saracens 26: Munster player ratings

Johnny Watterson runs the rule over beaten Champions Cup semi-finalists Munster

Johnny Watterson at the Aviva Stadium

Simon Zebo is tackled by Schalk Burger during Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Saracens. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Simon Zebo: Good under high ball. Wonderful high kick and collect in the first half to bring the crowd into the game. Missed ball for Wyles's try. Rating: 7

Andrew Conway: Harassed well in kick chase game and was sound under the high ball and brought energy to the match. Not much attacking scope. Rating: 6

Jaco Taute: Ferocious all around the park, tackled well and brave spade work but not real cutting edge when Munster had territory,  especially in the first half. Rating: 6

Rory Scannell: Battling more than inspirational. Always involved and trying to make yards with ball in hand but no real threat, something Munster generally lacked. Rating: 6

Keith Earls: Another whose work rate was high but had little opportunity against a robust Saracens defence and was replaced by Sweetnam. Rating: 7

Tyler Bleyendaal: Assured and calm especially with his kicking game in the first half. Defensive missed kick and missed penalty will have hurt. Rating: 4

Duncan Williams: Came into the match under a lot of pressure as a replacement for Conor Murray. He kept everything simple and put in some decent box kicks. Rating: 7

Dave Kilcoyne: Early scrums good and held his own. Energy high with some decent pick and goes earlier in the match. Gave away pen for 3-6. Rating: 6

Niall Scannell: Again scrum not an issue and some good nudges and he stayed in to see Saracens substitute Schalk Brits for Lions pick Jamie George. Rating: 7

John Ryan: Early in your face tackling put Saracens under pressure. Work rate high but Munster scrum held just when Saracens' appeared under pressure. Rating: 6

Donnacha Ryan: Controlled Munster mauls and put his shoulder to the wheel. Again a lot of the hard grunt came to nought especially in first half. Rating: 6

Billy Holland: Comanding and strong in the maul and lineout. Dogged around the park but no huge plays or inspiration to change the game flow. Rating: 6

Peter O’Mahony: Big yardage gain early in the game. Nicked a lineout in the first half and took a few big hits, one of which put him out of the game on 52 minutes. Rating: 7

Tommy O’Donnell: Took up the ball and tried to dent Saracens. A few big hits came in. Another brave effort but it was game where Munster needed more than graft. Rating: 6

CJ Stander: A player Munster looks to for inspiration. That came in smaller bursts than usual, much of it due to Saracens' defence. Late try was his reward. Rating: 7

Replacements: Again all replacements need to have some impact. South African Jean Deysel made a try-saving tackle on Kruis to delay the inevitable and John Cronin brought some energy but nothing match changing.

