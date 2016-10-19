Montpellier add Tomas O’Leary to their Champions Cup roster
Former Munster and Ireland scrumhalf added ahead of Sunday’s Leinster match
Tomas O’Leary has 24 caps for Ireland. Photograph: Inpho
Montpellier have added the former Munster and Ireland scrumhalf Tomas O’Leary to their Champions Cup roster ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup match against Leinster.
The 32-year-old scrumhalf wasn’t listed in Munster’s playing squad for the European competition and will instead join the French club on a short-term deal.
O’Leary was in his second spell with his native province - he rejoined in 2015 and had played just two games off the bench this season - having spent three years at London Irish in between.
The Corkman, who won 24-caps for Ireland between 2007 and 2012, replaces Benoit Paillaugue in the Montpellier squad.