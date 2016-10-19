Montpellier add Tomas O’Leary to their Champions Cup roster

Montpellier have added the former Munster and Ireland scrumhalf Tomas O’Leary to their Champions Cup roster ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup match against Leinster.

The 32-year-old scrumhalf wasn’t listed in Munster’s playing squad for the European competition and will instead join the French club on a short-term deal.

O’Leary was in his second spell with his native province - he rejoined in 2015 and had played just two games off the bench this season - having spent three years at London Irish in between.

The Corkman, who won 24-caps for Ireland between 2007 and 2012, replaces Benoit Paillaugue in the Montpellier squad.