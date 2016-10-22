Mick Kearney to start for Leinster against Montpellier

Mick Kearney has been drafted into the Leinster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup tie at Montpellier (1pm Irish time).

The second row will make his European debut when he replaces Mike McCarthy in the starting line-up after the Ireland international came down with illness.

McCarthy did not travel with the Leinster squad to France and Ian Nagle in turn comes onto the bench.

Montpellier: Joffrey Michel; Marvin O’Connor, Vincent Martin, Alexandre Dumoulin, Nemani Nadolo; Frans Steyn, Nic White; Yvan Watremez, Shalva Mamukashvili, Jannie Du Plessis; Jacques Du Plessis, Paul Willemse; Fulgence Ouedraogo, Akapusi Qera (capt), Pierre Spies. Replacements: Romain Ruffenach, Mikheil Nariashvili, Davit Kubriashvili, Nicholaas Van Rensburg, Wiaan Liebenberg, Tomas O’Leary, Ben Botica, Jesse Mogg

Leinster Rugby: Rob Kearney; Zane Kirchner, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (capt); Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Mike Ross; Devin Toner, Mick Kearney; Sean O’Brien, Josh Van Der Flier, Jamie Heaslip. Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Michael Bent, Ian Nagle, Jordi Murphy, Daniel Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).