Marnitz Boshoff to join up with champions Connacht this week

Springbok outhalf bolsters Pat Lam’s options after signing form the Lions in March

Marnitz Boshoff is to join up with Connacht this week. Photograph: Getty

After a slow start to the season Connacht have returned to their thrilling best with back-to-back wins over Ulster and Toulouse.

And the champions’ squad is set to be boosted with the news Springbok Marnitz Boshoff is to arrive in Galway at the end of this week.

Springbok Boshoff will complete a routine medical examination before beginning full training with Pat Lam’s squad.

The 27-year-old finally arrives after signing from Super Rugby side the Lions in March, and he will offer Lam experience at outhalf.

Meanwhile after their famous win over the four-time champions of Europe last Saturday Connacht turn their attentions to a trip to Zebre at the weekend.

Lam will be without Tiernan O’Halloran who injured his knee during the 23-21 win at the Sportsground, however secondrow Quinn Roux will return to training having recovered from a concussion injury.

