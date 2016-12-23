Liam Toland: O’Halloran is fast becoming the Irish Isa Nacewa
Connacht players always believe their fullback will ride the tackle and find his man
Bundee Aki is out of action until February. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
As 2016 grinds to a halt I’m full of the warmth of so many rugby experiences but that there is at last a unified ‘ruthless pursuit of excellence’ across all five professional teams is most significant. In essence, if you are a rugby player in 2017, work extremely hard and the system in place will help you be successful. Look at Connacht.