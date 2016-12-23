Liam Toland: O’Halloran is fast becoming the Irish Isa Nacewa

Connacht players always believe their fullback will ride the tackle and find his man

Liam Toland

Bundee Aki is out of action until February. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Bundee Aki is out of action until February. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

As 2016 grinds to a halt I’m full of the warmth of so many rugby experiences but that there is at last a unified ‘ruthless pursuit of excellence’ across all five professional teams is most significant. In essence, if you are a rugby player in 2017, work extremely hard and the system in place will help you be successful. Look at Connacht.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.