Leo Cullen rolls out the big guns for clash with Montpellier

Isa Nacewa, Jamie Heaslip and Josh van der Flier all come in to the Leinster side for their Champions Cup clash with Montpellier on Friday night as the Irish side look to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

Leo Cullen has made a total of five changes to the side that crushed Zebre in the Pro12 last week with Nacewa set to captain the side.

Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin continue on the wings with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again the midfield partnership.

Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton will again line up in the half backs.

In the front row Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong start with James Tracy continuing at hooker. Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs again line up in the second row behind them.

In the back row only Jack Conan is retained but he moves to blind side flanker from number eight while van der Flier, who missed out on selection last weekend through illness, comes in at open side.

And finally Heaslip, who scored a try off the bench last weekend, starts on Friday at number eight.

Leinster report that 17,000 tickets have been sold so far with the remainder expected to be bough before kick off, making the match a sell-out.

Leinster team to face Montpellier, European Champions Cup Pool 4, January 13th, RDS, kick off: 7.45pm – live on Sky Sports:

Isa Nacewa, Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rory O’Loughlin, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Hayden Triggs, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rob Kearney.