Leinster’s latest injury news ahead of Northampton trip

Robbie Henshaw and Rob Kearney trained non contact, they’ll be assessed later in week

Johnny Watterson

Mike Ross, Jamison Gibson Park, Fergus McFadden, Dave Kearney and Rhys Ruddock watch training. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Leinster face a number of injury concerns facing into round three of their European Champions Cup against Northampton on Friday.

Outhalf Johnny Sexton will attend the Sports Clinic in Santry again this week as part of his ongoing assessment, while Irish centre Robbie Henshaw and Rob Kearney have trained non-contact as part of their graduated return to play protocols after head injuries. Both players will be assessed later this week.

Sean O’Brien will also be looked at by the Leinster medical team later in the week. The Irish flanker is suffering from a hip flexor injury which kept him out of Leinster’s win over Pro12 side Newport at the weekend

Prop Michael Bent, who pulled out of the Dragon’s game and centre Noel Reid, who had to leave the pitch with a foot injury are also being monitored by the medical staff, while flanker Dominic Ryan returned to full training on Monday having sustained a calf strain in Leinster’s match against Scarlets a few weeks ago.

Fergus McFadden, Mike Ross, Jordi Murphy and Cathal Marsh are all unavailable for selection.

