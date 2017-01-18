Leinster’s Hayden Triggs hit with three-week suspension

Montpellier outhalf Frans Steyn handed four-week ban for late tackle on Johnny Sexton

Leinster’s Hayden Triggs has an altercation with Montpellier’s Nic White during the European Champions Cup Pool Four match at the RDS. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Secondrow Hayden Triggs will miss Leinster’s final Champions Cup pool four game away to Castres after he received a three-week suspension for making contact with the eye area of Montpellier scrumhalf Nic White during last weekend’s match at the RDS.

The French club’s outhalf Frans Steys was hit with a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle on Leinster outhalf Johnny Sexton, a late hit which saw the South African player sent off after half an hour as Leinster went on to complete a 57-3 victory to qualify for the quarter-finals.

New Zealander Triggs pleased guilty to his citing, with the independent disciplinary hearing in Paris deciding it was at the lower end of the scale and imposing an entry level ban of four weeks.

Taking into account Triggs’s guilty plea and his expression of remorse, they reduced the sanction by one week.

Triggs will also miss Leinster’s first two games when the Guinness Pro 12 resumes in February; the away match against Treviso on February 12th and the home game against Edinburgh on February 17th.

Steyn also pleaded guilty with the disciplinary committee upholding the red card handed out by referee JP Doyle for the tackle on Sexton.

They found that the offence was at the mid-range, which starts at six weeks. Steyn’s guilty plea and timely expression of remorse saw that reduced to four weeks. He will be free to play from March 6th.

