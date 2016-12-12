Leinster bank positives ahead of home clash with Northampton

At the Aviva Stadium next Saturday Leinster host a Northampton side seemingly in freefall and already out of meaningful contention in pool four of the European Champions Cup, with serial offender Dylan Hartley to become a third player in recent weeks to be hit with a suspension and the fallout from their treatment of George North’s latest concussive issue under investigation.

For their part, Leinster are in a good place, their grizzled pack steering them through some choppy waters on Friday night, whereupon, despite three European debutants in a callow backline, they capitalised upon Hartley’s gratuitous swinging arm into the side of Sean O’Brien’s head by pushing on for a five-try bonus-point win.

“I think guys are working hard,” said Leo Cullen. “Competition is good and guys want to be successful. They know there’s still a lot of hard work still to do. Everyone was unbelievably disappointed with how we went in Europe last year, so guys have been working hard during the preseason.”

“During the season, guys have gone away during November and gone well for Ireland and they’re trying to share some of those experiences back with us. In general, we’re showing good characteristics, which you need.

Encouraging signs

“You need a squad who’s working hard together and for each other. We have a long way to go but [there are] some encouraging signs.”

The core of experienced leaders is being supplemented by the most productive indigenous conveyor belt of any organisation, not just in Ireland, but in Europe.

“Five new caps during that [November] period was great,” said Cullen, in reference to the quintet of Leinster players who made their test debuts in that autumnal window. “For us, getting three new caps in Europe as well is great experience for those younger guys. They’re pushing some of the older fellas on.”

As to the reasons why, Cullen merely said: “I just think they’re working hard in training and showing positive characteristics all the time. We’ll try and reward the guys who are playing well and I think that creates a better environment for everybody.”

There is likely to be an update today on Leinster’s latest casualty list after Joey Carbery (ankle), Rob Kearney (ankle) and Seán O’Brien (head injury) all sustained injuries. Ross Byrne, who had replaced the injured Cathal Marsh in the 41-man squad that Leinster registered for the Champions Cup, sustained a nasty gash toward the end of Friday’s win, but is not as much of a concern.

Were Carbery ruled out and Johnny Sexton to remain on the sidelines, the cupboard is becoming a little bare at outhalf. “Isa Nacewa has played a bit at 10, a long time ago,” admitted Cullen with a laugh, “and Noel Reid has played a bit at 10. He was injured going into this game as well, where he went off early last week. We’ll assess him and after that we’ll see.”

Red card merited

By contrast, Friday’s defeat was Northampton’s eighth in 13 Premiership or European matches this season, and Jim Mallinder’s taciturn and tacit admission that Hartley’s latest act of skulduggery, after being picked on the bench, fully merited a red card and suspension, suggests the relationship between the men is not all it could be.

Tom Wood, another returning Englishman last Friday, freely admitted: “I don’t want to talk too much about Dylan himself, but as a club the discipline is becoming an issue. We have had three or four hearings in the last few weeks. In the Saracens game we had a man yellow-carded when we were right in the fight. They’re accumulating.

“You can forgive any one individual or any one-off, but there must be some sort of underlying issue at the minute that we have to address. I don’t know if it’s individual responsibility or frustration bringing that out in people, because, let’s face it, we’re not on the form that we like and maybe are trying to solve problems and show how up for it they are. I can only assume that he [Hartley] is trying to make an impact and be positive.”

“I can’t speak for him but my impression is that he’s on the bench, he’s eager, and it’s a big European night and he wants to make an impact. If it was a one-off you’d say the guy is half-tackled, falling, and there are mitigating circumstances, but it’s such a big directive at the minute, contact to the head, there only ever going to be one decision and you have to take that.”

As to whether their ill-discipline was the fault of the players or the coaches, Wood said: “It’s everyone. We’re lacking some belief, some togetherness and some identity. We don’t feel like we’re together at the minute. I’m searching for answer because we’ve got to solve the problem pretty quickly.”