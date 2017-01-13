Keith Earls returns to Munster team for Glasgow clash

Keith Earls is back in the Munster starting lineup for tomorrow’s Pool One clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium.

Earls, who started on the bench for last weekend’s win over Racing 92, has been named on the wing by Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, with Ronan O’Mahony not included in the matchday squad for a game which could secure Munster’s place in the knockout stages.

The other three changes in personnel to the Munster team are in the pack. Dave Kilcoyne replaces James Cronin at loosehead prop, Jean Kleyn returns from illness to start in the second row ahead of Billy Holland, while injured flanker Tommy O’Donnell is replaced by Jack O’Donoghue.

With two games remaining in Pool One, leaders Munster are currently three points clear of second-placed Glasgow.

Munster team & replacements to play Glasgow Warriors, Champions Cup, Saturday 14th January, Scotstoun (5.30pm kick-off) – live on Sky Sports 2:

Simon Zebo, Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls, Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan, Peter O’Mahony (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Thomas Du Toit, Dave Foley, Billy Holland, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili.