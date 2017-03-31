Johnny Sexton returns as Leinster welcome Wasps

Leo Cullen recalls a host of Ireland internationals including Henshaw and Ringrose

Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose both start for Leinster against Wasps on Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup quarter-finals, Aviva Stadium, Saturday April 1st, 3.15 ko

Leo Cullen has been able to name a strong Leinster team for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Wasps, with a number of Ireland internationals returning to the fold.

Among them is talisman Johnny Sexton, who marshalled Ireland to victory over England two weeks ago and returns to the Aviva Stadium looking to do the same for his province.

Inside him Luke McGrath takes the number nine jersey - meaning the same halfback partnership which closed out that Six Nations victory will start on Saturday.

Leinster also boast a Test-standard midfield, with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose representing a formidable 12-13 axis.

The back three which featured in the narrow 22-21 win over Cardiff Blues last weekend - Joey Carbery, Adam Byrne and captain Isa Nacewa - are retained.

Up front Jack McGrath starts at loosehead ahead of Cian Healy, with Richardt Strauss getting the nod at hooker and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead.

Devin Toner is joined by Hayden Triggs in the engine room, and with Jamie Heaslip injured Jack Conan starts at number eight, with Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien at six and seven.

Leinster: Joey Carbery, Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Jack McGrath, Richardt Strauss, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Hayden Triggs, Dan Leavy, Seán O’Brien, Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Fergus McFadden, Zane Kirchner.

Wasps: Kurtley Beale; Christian Wade, Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Willie Le Roux; Danny Cipriani, Dan Robson; Matt Mullan, Tommy Taylor, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Joe Launchbury (c), Kearnan Myall, James Haskell, Thomas Young, Nathan Hughes. Replacements: Ashley Johnson, Simon McIntyre, Martin Moore, Matt Symons, Alex Rieder, Joe Simpson, Alapati Leiua, Josh Bassett

