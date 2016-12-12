Joey Carbery to miss Leinster’s home clash with Northampton

Leinster’s outhalf woes continued with the news that Joey Carbery will miss the province’s Champions Cup match against the Northampton Saints at the Aviva stadium (7.45pm) on Saturday.

Carbery damaged ankle ligaments and was forced off in the first half and will consult a specialist on Monday afternoon to ascertain if he needs surgery. Jonathan Sexton will head for Santry Sports Clinic again this week to continue his on-going assessment.

Leinster refused to rule out either player subject to further medical evaluation but neither will is likely to play against the Saints. Ross Byrne, who came on for Carbery during the province’s win at Franklin’s Gardens last Friday night, had a few stitches inserted to a laceration about his eye but will be available for selection.

Leinster official statement on Carbery read: “Withdrawn in the first half against Northampton with an ankle injury. Getting further scans today (Tuesday) to see if he needs surgical repair.”

On Sexton’s fitness, the official line was: “will again be out in the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry this week and is being monitored closely. Will continue to assess his progress for a hamstring injury.”

The likelihood is that Byrne will start, captain Isa Nacewa will act as back-up outhalf in the event of injury.

Rob Kearney is also extremely doubtful after he too was sent for specialist advice to determine the extent of the ankle injury he suffered. Try scorer Rory O’Loughlin had a few stitches in a cut about his eye, while Noel Reid, who missed the match with a foot injury, will be reassessed medically this week.

Reid has played outhalf before and if he is selected in the match squad for next weekend would be an option.

Sean O’Brien, who received a stiff arm blow from Saints hooker Dylan Hartley for which the England captain was sent off, completed the HIA and has not being diagnosed with concussion.

Robbie Henshaw and Michael Bent both have no issues arising from the game at Franklin’s Gardens. Dave Kearney is another who will see a specialist with regard to his ankle injury but Billy Dardis returns to the pitch this week following a long-term injury.