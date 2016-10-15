Joey Carbery thrills on European debut as Leinster claim bonus win

Leinster 33 Castres 15

They will remember Joey Carbery’s European debut.

The 76th minute, deep in their own 22 and Ross Molony flings the ball to the Leinster outhalf. Goose step one way then the other, he shreds Castres’ disciplined defence. Ball in both hands, Carbery let it go exactly when he needed to.

Big screen shows a suited Johnny Sexton, who smiles as the camera pans back to the kid.

Some introduction: smooth distribution, plenty off-the-cuff play and sublime line kicking. All behind a power surging Leinster eight.

The 13,890 official crowd strolled away content with this bonus-point victory, even if the French looked every inch a side hovering close to the Top 14 relegation zone.

Isa Nacewa was kicking the goals in Sexton’s injury enforced absence.

It was the usual return from a part-time marksman, employed to allow Carbery do what he does better than anyone else in Ireland.

The 20-year-old’s range of passing and natural fluidity as the ball slides off his fingertips saw Garry Ringrose puncture two early holes in the Castres midfield.

It took eight minutes for Seán Cronin to drive the lineout maul over for try number one. Carbery put Ringrose through a gap and his offload saw Robbie Henshaw cleverly change direction to seemingly put Nacewa away. A foot in touch gave Castres an exit route but they made a mess of the clearance. Nacewa missed the conversion to go with an earlier penalty.

Another flash of Carbery’s vision came on 12 minutes when he snatched an offload, fumbled it upwards to deny an 80-metre try but regained possession and a valuable turnover.

Ringrose’s next to break and offload for Rob Kearney came to nothing when Jack McGrath knocked on after multiple frenetic phases.

But it was one-way traffic. Leinster’s one man, occasionally two, in a defensive ruck was paying dividends. Tadhg Furlong also won himself a scrum penalty before being forced off injured near to half-time. In came Mike Ross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cronin was on the war path, tearing off a fractured maul to nimbly step scrumhalf Antoine Dupont before spinning and reaching for his second try. Nacewa converted.

With 25 minutes played it was 12-0, Castres looked disinterested until Benjamin Urdapilleta got them off the mark when Jamie Heaslip was penalised on the ground.

A day for the frontrow, 100-cap man Jack McGrath powered over with Furlong’s “latch” assist as Leinster gobbled up their third try from a lineout drive.

Any thoughts of an easy afternoon disappeared when Matthew Carley put Luke McGrath in the sin bin for “going in from the side” as Castres turned to their maul for points. Carley also ran under the Leinster posts.

Urdapilleta, who had just scuffed a penalty goal, chipped over the conversion.

Half-time: Leinster 19-10 Castres.

Nacewa played scrumhalf for 10 minutes. It went well. The bonus point was secured when the Fijian leaped through a ruck and held off the last defender to claim a try any nine would be love.

That was the game, Leinster continued to out-muscle their visitors, bringing their scrum penalty county up to six. The last one prompted Carley to trot under the uprights.

Plenty of positives for Leo Cullen to take to Montpellier; Cian Healy, Dan Leavy and Jamison Gibson-Park are hugely effective impact subs, Ian Nagle had a fine game, blue suits Robbie Henshaw and Carbery’s general play will more than suffice should Sexton’s tight hamstring not heal in seven days.

They might even let him kick at goal. A natural born player.

Scoring sequence – 8 mins: S Cronin try, 5-0; 25 mins: S Cronin try, 10-0; I Nacewa con, 12-0; B Urdapilleta pen, 12-3; 32 mins: J McGrath try, 17-3; I Nacewa con, 19-3; 39 mins: Pen try, 19-8; B Urdapilleta con, 19-10. Half-time. 47 mins: I Nacewa try, 24-10; I Nacewa con, 26-10; 64 mins: pen try, 31-10; I Nacewa con, 33-10; 68 mins: A Jelonch try, 33-15.

LEINSTER: R Kearney; Z Kirchner, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, I Nacewa (capt); J Carbery, L McGrath; J McGrath, S Cronin, T Furlong; D Toner, I Nagle; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Heaslip.

Replacements: M Ross for T Furlong (38 mins, inj), D Leavy for R Ruddock (49 mins, inj), C Healy for J McGrath, J Tracy for S Cronin (52 mins), Jamieson Gibson-Park for L McGrath, R Molony for I Nagle (both 58 mins), N Reid for I Nacewa (67 mins), C Marsh for R Kearney (70 mins).

CASTRES: G Palis; R Grosso, T Combezou, R Ebersohn, D Smith; B Urdapilleta, A Dupont; A Tichit, J Jenneker, D Kotze; V Moreaux, R Cap Ortega (capt); M Babillot, S Mafi, A Tulou.

Replacements: B Mach for J Jenneker (19-25 mins, blood and 38 mins), M Lazar for A Tichit (51 mins), R Kockott for A Dupont, T Lassalle for R Cap Ortega (both 53 mins), D Tussac for D Kotze, A Jelonch for V Moreaux (both 59 mins), F Vialelle for R Ebersohn (66 mins), M Javaux for B Urdapilleta (70 mins).

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).