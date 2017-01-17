Hayden Triggs cited for making contact with eye area of Nic White

Leinster lock Hayden Triggs has been cited for making contact with the eye area of Montpellier scrumhalf Nic White.

Match Citing Commissioner Stefano Marrama (Italy) believes the New Zealander has a case to answer, in Paris on Wednesday, after an incident in the 44th minute of Friday’s 57-3 victory at the RDS.

On 43:32 White is tackled to ground by Triggs just as referee JP Doyle blows his whistle for a Montpellier penalty due to no advantage from an earlier action.

Triggs completes the tackle, twisting White onto the turf before the Australian international reacts by striking backwards with his elbow into Triggs’s face, with 43:34 on the match clock.

Triggs rises to his knees on 43:35, leaning his left hand on White’s face, and this is when split second contact occurs with the eye and then lower face before two Castres players push him off their teammate on 43:36. White throws the ball at Triggs before Johnny Sexton and Jack Conan pull their teammate away from a number of Castres players.

Law 10.4 (m) acts contrary to good sportsmanship - contact with the eye(s) and/or eye area - carries a low end sanction of 12 weeks, mid range of 18-24 weeks and top end of 24 to 208 weeks.

Antony Davies (England), Chairman, Julien Berenger (France) and Pamela Woodman (Scotland) have been appointed as the independent disciplinary committee for the hearing.

The same committee will review Frans Steyn “dangerous tackle,” under Law 10.4(e), following his red card for the late hit on Sexton. The low end suspension, if Steyn is found guilty, is two weeks, mid range six weeks and top end 10 to 52 weeks.