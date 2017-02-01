Francois Steyn has appeal against four-week ban turned down

Montpellier player received red card for tackle on Jonathan Sexton

Montpellier outhalf Francois Steyn received a red card for this tackle on Leinster’s Johnny Sexton during the Champions Cup game in January. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Montpellier outhalf Francois Steyn has had his appeal against a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle on Jonathan Sexton turned down.

The South African-born player was given a four-week ban at his initial disciplinary hearing following a high tackle on his Leinster counterpart during the Champions Cup game at the RDS in January. Steyn received a red card for the tackle.

An independent Appeal Committee heard submissions by conference call on Wednesday before upholding the original penalty.

Steyn will be eligible to play from Monday March 6th.

