Franco van der Merwe in for Robbie Diack as Ulster look to repeat trick

Clermont has lost just one game in 27 previous European Cup encounters at home

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Ulster’s Franco van der Merwe, Ruan Pienaar and Robbie Diack. Their team travel to France as underdogs. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ulster’s Franco van der Merwe, Ruan Pienaar and Robbie Diack. Their team travel to France as underdogs. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss has made just one change to the starting fifteen for Ulster’s Champions Cup clash away to ASM Clermont Auvergne this Sunday, from the side that defeated the Top 14 table-toppers last weekend at Kingspan Stadium.

Franco van der Merwe will come into the second row to replace his fellow South African native Robbie Diack, who has been ruled out by injury and could be out for up to four weeks.

Ulster will make the journey buoyed by their thrilling 39-32 victory over the French team, but will have it all to do once again versus a side that has lost just once in 27 previous European Cup games at home.

The rest of the match day squad remains unchanged, which means captain Rory Best and props Kyle McCall and Wiehahn Herbst will make up the front row, with Ireland trio Iain Henderson, Chris Henry and Sean Reidy named in the back row.

Half backs Ruan Pienaar and Paddy Jackson are again joined in the backline by Stuart McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Louis Ludik, Tommy Bowe and Charles Piutau.

Kieran Treadwell, who made his Champions Cup bow last weekend, is again named on the bench alongside fellow forwards Rob Herring, Andy Warwick, Rodney Ah You and Clive Ross.

Jacob Stockdale could make his European debut at Stade Marcel Michelin after being named among the replacements, while Paul Marshall and Darren Cave complete the match day 23.

ULSTER: C Piutau; T Bowe, L Marshall, S McCloskey, L Ludik; P Jackson, R Pienaar; K McCall, R Best (captain), W Herbst; P Browne, F van der Merwe; I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, R Ah You, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, D Cave, J Stockdale.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.