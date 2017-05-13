European Player of the Year to be given new Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy

The EPCR have announced the European Player of the Year will be awarded the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy, in tribute to Munster and Ireland’s late number eight.

Foley, who was capped 62-times for Ireland and won the European Cup twice with Munster in 2006 and 2008, died suddenly last October aged 42.

And now a special trophy has been commissioned with the agreement of Foley’s family and Munster, to be presented to the continent’s player of the season.

In the running for this year’s award are Saracens duo Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell, Clermont Auvergne’s Camille Lopez, Leinster’s Garry Ringrose and, fittingly, Munster’s talismanic CJ Stander.

The award winner is chosen by a combination of a public vote and an expert panel, and will be announced after Saturday evening’s Champions Cup final between Saracens and Clermont at Murrayfield.

EPCR chairman Simon Halliday said: “This is a fitting way to honour Anthony’s memory. He was a great player and a great leader as well as a galvanising force in Munster’s European odyssey.

“I would like to thank the Foley family and Munster Rugby for allowing us create this trophy for now and for the future.”