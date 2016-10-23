Error-strewn performance costs Leinster in rainy Montpellier

Montpellier 22 Leinster 16

Isa Nacewa’s conversion of his own try at the end secured a valuable bonus point but Leinster leave Montpellier with plenty of regrets.

Error upon error lost them this game.

Imagine all the things they desperately wanted to avoid on an October trip to the Mediterranean coast line.

Wind and rain for starters. “It never rains in Montpellier,” said the local taxi man. “Except these past two days – good for the battle, non?”

Non.

Or Johnny Sexton only making it to half-time. Injured again. The demeanour of Ireland’s outhalf was evident from kick-off; he looked uncomfortable, lacking his usual zealous commitment to the cause.

Sexton was able to drop ball out of hand but his line kicking was terrible. At least Nacewa was flawless off the tee.

Something must have happened since Friday when Nacewa stated the

obvious: “If Johnny plays, Johnny kicks.”

Not this time.

It had already been a messy journey from Dublin as some of Leinster’s gear and analytical equipment did not make it through the baggage handlers maze. Not that Leo Cullen’s message would have been overly complicated at half-time: Cut out the basic mistakes.

It took the players 75 minutes to comply.

Leinster needed to avoid committing players to the breakdown. This they could not do against this enormous Montpellier pack. There were also far too many head on collisions - bread and butter for these South African, Fijian, French and Georgian men that Jake White has gathered for Montpellier’s double assault on Europe and the Top 14.

It was like watching the Springboks, in the good times. Direct rugby, directed by Frans Steyn’s occasionally wayward right boot.

Jacques du Plessis, their massive 23 year old lock taken from South Africa long before his prime, was doing a decent impression of Bakkies Botha – knocking Robbie Henshaw to ground and even seeking out Seanie O’Brien for afters at a ruck.

What stings the most for Leinster is both of Montpellier’s first-half tries were avoidable, born out of sloppy handling and missed tackles.

The basics if truth be told. A damning first-half statistic: 13 defenders beaten in contrast to Leinster making two half breaks that were quickly snuffed out.

Referee Luke Pearce never helped them but the Englishman wasn’t there to be an ally on this foreign battlefield. Twice Jamie Heaslip was penalised for pulling down the Montpellier driving maul. It indirectly led to the concession of points.

Most worrying of all was Sexton’s inability to influence the contest.

One kick out of hand set the platform for Montpellier’s second try.

The weather didn’t prove as big as issue as initially expected but the pitch did cut up badly and the ball refused to stick to Leinster hands, Montpellier coped just fine.

Still, 0-3 with 28 minutes played was a decent return for the visitors.

Then it all fell apart. O’Brien, who was also withdrawn at half-time, made a brilliant turnover just outside his 22. Play went into midfield but Cian Healy’s fumble allowed Jannie du Plessis scoop the ball up for Vincent Martin. The young French centre spied Mike Ross, glided outside him and away from Henshaw.

Try two came from a succession of mishaps leading to the unleashing of Nemani Nadolo. One of the games great wingers, probably only second to Julian Savea, Sexton’s poor clearance allowed Montpellier crank up their maul but instead of driving for the line they rapidly switched play from right to left wing. This gave Nadolo a one on one against Rob Kearney. The Ireland fullback’s head was on the wrong side as the Fijian ran clean over him.

Nadolo was also brilliant in defence, emptying Zane Kirchner and Garry Ringrose with crunching tackles.

Steyn converted from the touchline and at 14-3 Leinster desperately needed the interval.

Matters barely improved, especially on the ball handling front.

The scrum had been fairly solid but Pearce blew for wheeling to allow Steyn make it 17-3 just three minutes into the second half.

That prompted Cullen to send on Jack McGrath and Sean Cronin. It also brought to an end the pre-game excitement about seeing Sexton, O’Brien and Healy together again. They were all in the stand again.

The physical toll was beginning to show. Mick Kearney and Pierre Spies both needed to depart for head injury assessments. Spies returned.

Jannie du Plessis was also forced off after a head injury after tackling McGrath.

Nacewa did land three penalty goals but the anvil fell on 58 minutes.

It was the story of the game – an error from a Leinster player who so rarely makes any.

Rob Kearney had just been harshly sin binned after Pearce, perhaps influenced by the half-filled yet noisy stadium, looked at Joffrey Michel receiving treatment after the fullback chipped and ran into Kearney before showing a yellow card and a Montpellier penalty. A player is allowed stand his ground.

That put them under the pump but some excellent play by Cronin won a five metre scrum. Heaslip picked and went blind but his pass for Kirchner was intercepted by Nadolo.

Easy try. Dreadful stuff. It summed up a wildly out of character performance that slows the enthusiasm for the season ahead.

Leinster did, finally, hold onto possession long enough for Nacewa to sneak over in the left corner. Dan Leavy’s hard yard carries gets most of the credit.

The internationals will mostly disappear into the Carton House bubble ahead of the seemingly invincible All Blacks in Chicago on November 5th.

Time for Cullen’s young squad members to step up.

Scorers: Montpellier – Trys - V Martin, N Nadolo 2, Cons - F Steyn 2, Pens - F Steyn. Leinster – Try - Nacewa 1, Cons - Nacewa 1, Pens - Nacewa 3

Montpellier: Joffrey Michel; Marvin O’Connor, Vincent Martin, Alexandre Dumoulin, Nemani Nadolo; Frans Steyn, Nic White; Yvan Watremez, Shalva Mamukashvili, Jannie Du Plessis; Jacques Du Plessis, Paul Willemse; Fulgence Ouedraogo, Akapusi Qera (capt), Pierre Spies.

Replacements: Mikheil Nariashvili for Mamukashvili, Davit Kubriashvili for J du Plessis (both 49 mins), W Liebenberg for P Spies, J Mogg for J Michel, N van Rensburg for A Qera (al 65 mins).

Leinster Rugby: Rob Kearney; Zane Kirchner, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (capt); Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Mike Ross; Devin Toner, Mick Kearney; Sean O’Brien, Josh Van Der Flier, Jamie Heaslip. Replacements: J Carbery for J Sexton, J Murphy for S O’Brien (both half-time), I Nagle for M Kearney (HIA, 43- X mins), J McGrath for C Healy, S Cronin for J tracy (both 46 mins), D Leavy for J van der Flier (73 mins).

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).