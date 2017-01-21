EPCR clear Munster on review of Conor Murray HIA incident

The EPCR Untoward Incident Review Group has cleared Munster of wrongdoing in it’s review of Conor Murray’s HIA in this month’s Champions Cup encounter with Glasgow Warriors.

While the full report has not yet been released, the group on Saturday released the core details of their findings.

The group say they met on several occasions to discuss the incident which took place during Munster’s win on January 14th. The Munster and Irish scrumhalf was involved in a heavy collision with Glasgow’s Tim Swinson, after which he received lengthy treatment. This before another collision with Josh Strauss. He was then removed from the action for his HIA, but Murray was passed fit to return to the action and see out the victory.

The Review group released the following statement: “The Group, whilst acknowledging its role is to review the application of the World Rugby Head Injury Assessment protocol, has player welfare at its core.

“The opinion of the Group is that Mr Murray did not demonstrate any criteria that should have led to his immediate and permanent removal from the field of play.

“The player underwent further assessment by Munster Rugby’s medical team and its specialist advisors and, as such, the decision as to when the player returns to play rests with Munster.

“The Group will deliver its full report in due course.”

Munster conclude their Champions Cup pool with the hosting of Racing 92 on Saturday evening.