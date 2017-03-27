Donnacha Ryan to leave Munster for Racing 92, reports

33-year-old Ireland secondrow not offered a new IRFU central contract due to his age

Donnacha Ryan is set to leave Munster for Racing 92, according to reports. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Donnacha Ryan is set to leave Munster for Racing 92, according to reports. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Donnacha Ryan is set to leave Munster for French club Racing 92 in the summer, according to reports.

The 33-year-old secondrow’s impending switch comes after the IRFU chose not to offer him a central contract due to his age.

This is despite Leinster number eight Jamie Heaslip, who is the same age as Ryan, being handed an extension on his deal.

Ryan enjoyed a fine Six Nations campaign, however a move to Paris is likely to bring his international career to a premature end, with Ireland coach Joe Schmidt reluctant to select players based overseas in his Test side.

Munster are due to hold a press conference on Monday as the build-up towards Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Toulouse begins.

