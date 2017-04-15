Conor Murray set to miss Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final

Munster coach Rassie Erasmus has all but ruled Conor Murray out of the Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens next Saturday at the Aviva stadium.

Murray sustained a stinger injury to his shoulder during Ireland’s defeat to Wales on March 10th. The favourite scrumhalf to start in the Test matches on the Lions tour this summer has not recovered sufficiently to take part in any contact training since.

“CJ [Stander] has a relatively good [chance of recovering from an ankle injury] but Conor I am not sure. He is not improving or healing as we would like him to heal. It’s been slower.

“He would be a big doubt for next week.”

Duncan Williams (groin) was pulled from this weekend’s rugby as a precaution.

“If it was Saracens this week Duncan would definitely have played.”

Munster are also set to lose inside centre Rory Scannell after he was forced off during the 22-20 victory over Ulster (a result that secures their place in the Pro 12 playoffs).

“I think it is very serious. We will probably only have clarity on that on Monday. It would be a worry.”

Darren Sweetnam sustained a concussion from a collision with Charles Piutau after the kick-off.

“You could see immediately he needed to go for a HIA.”