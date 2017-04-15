Conor Murray set to miss Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final

Munster coach Rassie Erasmus admits scrumhalf’s recovery from shoulder stinger has been slow

Gavin Cummiskey at Thomond Park

Conor Murray is a major doubt for Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Conor Murray is a major doubt for Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Munster coach Rassie Erasmus has all but ruled Conor Murray out of the Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens next Saturday at the Aviva stadium.

Murray sustained a stinger injury to his shoulder during Ireland’s defeat to Wales on March 10th. The favourite scrumhalf to start in the Test matches on the Lions tour this summer has not recovered sufficiently to take part in any contact training since.

“CJ [Stander] has a relatively good [chance of recovering from an ankle injury] but Conor I am not sure. He is not improving or healing as we would like him to heal. It’s been slower.

“He would be a big doubt for next week.”

Duncan Williams (groin) was pulled from this weekend’s rugby as a precaution.

“If it was Saracens this week Duncan would definitely have played.”

Munster are also set to lose inside centre Rory Scannell after he was forced off during the 22-20 victory over Ulster (a result that secures their place in the Pro 12 playoffs).

“I think it is very serious. We will probably only have clarity on that on Monday. It would be a worry.”

Darren Sweetnam sustained a concussion from a collision with Charles Piutau after the kick-off.

“You could see immediately he needed to go for a HIA.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.