Conor Murray revelling in Munster leadership role

Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray says he is ready to take on a bigger leadership role and lead Munster into Champions Cup battle this weekend.

The 27-year-old Limerick native had a fantastic November series with Ireland where he starred in the wins over New Zealand and Australia.

Murray has played 53 times for his country and believes he is now part of the leadership group for his province too.

Munster clash with Leicester Tigers at Thomond Park on Saturday as they look to stay top of Pool 1 in the Champions Cup and Murray is excited.

“I feel really good. Since the South Africa tour, I have taken on more of a leadership role,” he said. “I just feel a bit more comfortable in the group, not just in Ireland but in Munster too, that allows you play a lot better.

“My body feels really good, really fit, and that’s half the battle. If you can be injury-free and week in week out, you build that form. I am in a good place. It’s going to be a good year and I am happy with the start I have made, but there are going to be massive challenges.”

In his absence Munster made it six wins in a row with another brilliant victory away to Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

Our group

Murray has scored 19 tries in 90 appearances for his province and played a huge role as they began their run with a 38-17 Champions Cup victory over Glasgow on October 22nd.

Their first round fixture, away to Racing 92, was called off due to the death of former coach Anthony Foley, and Munster have looked inspired ever since.

“There is a lot of history there between us and Leicester and they were in our group last year. We played well away from home and we just came up short, whereas at home we didn’t really fire a shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t play that well and they outperformed us and we were always chasing the game and second best. I am sure when we have previews of Leicester this week those clips will be brought up.

“That will urge us to train really well and prepare really well and make sure that doesn’t happen this time. They are a really good side on a good run as well, they actually play quite similar to us.

“It will be whoever plays their gameplan, or executes their gameplan better because we are similar teams.”