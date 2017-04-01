Conor Murray out of Munster’s clash with Toulouse

Scrumhalf has failed to recover sufficiently from shoulder injury suffered against Wales

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Conor Murray has been ruled out of Munster’s clash with Toulouse. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Conor Murray has been ruled out of Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse on Saturday at Thomond Park.

The Ireland and Munster scrumhalf was touch and go to feature in his first game since being replaced with a shoulder injury against Wales in the Six Nations earlier in the month. But despite being named in the team on Friday the fixture has come too soon for the Limerick native.

Duncan Williams comes into the team in place of the 27-year-old. While Angus Lloyd is named among the replacements, in the only two changes to Friday’s named matchday squad.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (c), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jack O’Donoghue, Angus Lloyd, Francis Saili, Andrew Conway.

Munster v Toulouse, Champions Cup quarter-finals, Thomond Park, Saturday April 1st, 5.45ko

