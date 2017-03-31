Conor Murray fit to start for Munster against Toulouse

Munster v Toulouse, Champions Cup quarter-finals, Thomond Park, Saturday April 1st, 5.45ko

Conor Murray starts for Munster in their Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse on Saturday.

Star scrumhalf Murray was forced off injured during Ireland’s Six Nations defeat to Wales, and missed the tournament-concluding win over England two weeks later.

However he is fit again and returns to the provincial fold at Thomond Park on Saturday, providing a huge boost for Rassie Erasmus as his side look to take down the four-time champions of Europe.

Murray is one of a number of Ireland internationals who have been named in the starting XV - with CJ Stander, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo all starting.

The news that Donnacha Ryan will be leaving Munster for Racing 92 in the summer has been an unwelcome distraction, but he starts in the secondrow alongside Billy Holland, while Peter O’Mahony captains the side from number six.

Tyler Bleyendaal takes the number 10 jersey with Jaco Taute and Darren Sweetnam in midfield - while Francis Saili and Andrew Conway are both named among the replacements.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland, Peter O’Mahony (c), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Francis Saili, Andrew Conway

Toulouse: Maxime Médard; Yoann Huget, Florian Fritz, Gael Fickou, Paul Perez; Jean-Marc Doussain, Sébastien Bézy; Cyril Baille, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Census Johnston, Richie Gray, Yoann Maestri, Thierry Dusautoir (c), Yacouba Camara, Francois Cros. Replacements: Julien Marchand, Gurthro Steenkamp, Dorian Aldegheri, Talalelei Gray, Piula Faasalele, Joe Tekori, Luke McAlister, Arthur Bonneval