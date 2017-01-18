Conor Murray confirms he suffered neck injury against Glasgow

Scrumhalf available for Munster’s final pool game against Racing 92

John Fallon in Limerick

Conor Murray at a Munster press conference at UL on Wednesday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Irish scrumhalf Conor Murray says that Munster followed every protocol in the manner in which they dealt with the neck and shoulder injury he suffered in last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Glasgow Warriors.

The EPCR medical advisory group launched a review of the incident in conjunction with Munster, but Murray said on Wednesday that all the correct procedures were followed and that he is fit to play against Racing 92 on Saturday.

“We are very confident that we followed every protocol possible and beyond that I think it is a case that I lay there for a moment or two and to some people that probably looked like I was out but I was speaking, it was my neck I had hurt,” said Murray.

“They are trying to protect players and improve this whole concussion, the way we treat it, the way we approach it and how you get through a concussion and return to play and they are constantly trying to improve it, but I’m very confident we followed every rule and every protocol possible,” he added.

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said he did not think the Irish scrumhalf was targeted specifically but he acknowledged Glasgow Warriors tried to reduce his influence.

“Targeted might be interpreted in the wrong way. I think tactically they wanted to put him under pressure and some of it was physical and some of it more mental.

“To be fair to Conor he handled it well and we won the match. The most important thing is that he is uninjured and he is fit to play for us and Ireland in the next few weeks.

“If he is part of team’s plans and it is within the laws, then it is all good. And it is for the referees to decide that.

“For me to moan about things like, I might make some mistakes in my coaching career going forward by tactics which might be seen as not the best in the world so I would leave it to the referees to decide,” said the South African.

