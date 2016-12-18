Connacht triumphed thanks to a try that never should have been

EPCR admit referee’s error in awarding late Connacht lineout; Northampton may face investigation into selection

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Emmet Riordan

Referee Mathieu Reynal blows his whistle to award a try after Connacht’s Naulia Dawai touched down late in the Champions Cup game against Wasps at The Sportsground on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Referee Mathieu Reynal blows his whistle to award a try after Connacht’s Naulia Dawai touched down late in the Champions Cup game against Wasps at The Sportsground on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Connacht’s sensational Champions Cup win over Wasps will stand despite the competition organisers admitting that replacement referee Mathieu Reynal erred in allowing the Irish side to take a lineout in the build-up to their late try

Reynal replaced fellow French official Jerome Garces after he pulled up with a hamstring injury following Josh Bassett’s 73rd-minute try that gave Wasps an 18-13 lead.

Connacht’s hopes looked done and dusted until they won a penalty after time had elapsed. Connacht captain John Muldoon checked with Reynal if it was okay to kick to the corner and take the lineout and the stand-in referee confirmed that there was time.

Connacht won the lineout, with substitute Naulia Dawai going over in the corner for a try on his debut amid jubilant scenes at The Sportsground.

Quiet was restored as Jack Carty lined up a difficult conversion but the outhalf’s brilliant kick from close to the touchline completed an amazing comeback and saw the Galway crowd invade the pitch.

A statement released by EPCR on Sunday outlined how Reynal’s decision to allow the lineout was wrong but that the result of the match will stand.

The statement reads:

“EPCR would like to clarify an issue arising from yesterday’s European Rugby Champions Cup, Round 4 match between Connacht Rugby and Wasps at The Sportsground.

“The assistant referee, who had taken over as match referee following an injury to Jerome Garces, awarded a penalty to Connacht after time had elapsed. Connacht kicked the ball into touch and from the resultant line-out, scored a converted try to win the game 20-18.

“However, as time had elapsed, Connacht should not have been permitted to take a line-out throw-in once the ball had been kicked into touch as stipulated in Law 5.7 (e) of World Rugby’s Laws of the Game.

“EPCR would like to thank all parties for their understanding and would also like to confirm that the result of the Pool 2 match stands.”

Meanwhile, Northampton will find out on Monday if they are to face investigation for fielding a weakened team in the 60-13 defeat to Leinster at the Aviva stadium on Saturday night.

Tom Wood, Louis Picamoles, Ben Foden, Courtney Lawes and Luther Burrell were among the players who did not travel to Dublin for the game.

EPCR officials routinely examine all selections, while EPCR director general Vincent Gaillard was present at Northampton coach Jim Mallinder’s post-match press conference, where he defended his selection.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.