Connacht’s pain magnified by missing Munster date

The Munster v Toulouse quarter-final will be all the harder for Connacht players, management and supporters alike to watch after they came within a drop goal or a penalty of qualifying instead of the French four-time winners for that Thomond Park rendezvous.

Connacht went into yesterday’s game knowing that a bonus point defeat would have ensured them of qualification for the Champions Cup knock-out stages for the first time ever, provided they didn’t concede four tries to Toulouse. A defeat by five points or less would have earned them a quarter-final away to Saracens by overtaking Glasgow in the rankings, but a loss by six or seven points would have set up an epic derby with Munster.

Instead, Toulouse’s 19-10 win earned them a shot at redemption, having lost a quarter-final there by 47-23 three seasons ago in their only previous visit to Thomond Park.

As expected, Wasps’ 41-27 win over Zebre sealed top spot in Pool 2 and earned them an away quarter-final against Leinster at the Aviva.

The two Irish provinces are in separate halves of the draw and cannot meet before the final in Murrayfield, although in the long run, Munster could be a prime beneficiary of Leinster’s failure to beat Castres in Friday’s 24-all draw.

By dint of their 22-10 win over Racing 92 at Thomond Park on Saturday, Munster climbed to second in the rankings, and thus have a chance of having home country advantage in the semi-finals should they beat Toulouse.

If Saracens beat Glasgow at home in the quarter-finals, Munster would have home country advantage, although if Glasgow won then they would host Munster in what would be their fifth meeting of the season.

But under the vagaries of a complicated new semi-final set-up, if Leinster overcome Wasps, they will be consigned to an away semi-final in France, against the winners of the Clermont-Toulon quarter-final.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Connacht though, the dream is over, after they finished level on 18 points with Toulouse, but despite winning more games and scoring more tries, lost out on the first criteria for separating sides on the same points, namely the head to head record.

Toulouse earned a bonus point on the opening weekend in the Sportsground when losing 23-21, which turned out to be crucial, and Connacht were also left with plenty of regrets yesterday after conceding three tries to go 19-3 down before forcing their way back into contention thanks to a try by captain John Muldoon, who very nearly didn’t play due to a tweaked hamstring in training late in the week.

QUARTER-FINAL LINE-UP

QF1: Clermont v Toulon

QF2: Leinster v Wasps

QF3: Saracens v Glasgow

QF4: Munster v Toulouse

Matches to be played March 31st/April 1st-2nd

SEMI-FINAL LINE-UP

QF1 v QF2

QF3 v QF4

Matches to be played April 21st-23rd

If Leinster beat Wasps in the quarter-finals they will play Clermont or Toulon at a neutral French venue in the semi-finals .

If Munster beat Toulouse they will play their semi-final at a neutral venue in Ireland if Saracens beat Glasgow, or in Scotland if the Warriors win the quarter-final.