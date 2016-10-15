Champions Saracens state their intent by raiding Toulon’s tower

Toulon 23 Saracens 31

Saracens sent out a real statement of intent as they kicked off the defence of their European Champions Cup crown by beating French giants Toulon 31-23 at Stade Mayol.

The home side had never lost a home game in this competition but they found themselves 28-9 down early in the second half of this Pool Three opener.

Sean Maitland, Richard Wigglesworth and Chris Wyles all scored tries, with Owen Farrell kicking 13 points on his first appearance of the season for Saracens.

But three-time winners Toulon came roaring back through tries from Levan Chilachava and Bryan Habana plus Leigh Halfpenny’s boot.

But Sarries held on with a late Farrell penalty sealing a famous win and laying down a marker to any side with ideas of taking their mantle as European champions.

Wasps 82 Zebre 14

Wasps made an impressive start to their Champions Cup campaign with a 12-try thrashing of Zebre at the Ricoh Arena.

The Italians had no answer to the power of the home pack in which Nathan Hughes and Joe Launchbury excelled and this allowed the Wasps backs to run riot and record their highest score in the top tier of European competition.

Rob Miller and Joe Simpson scored two each with Frank Halai, Ashley Johnson, Elliot Daly, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Josh Bassett, James Gaskell, Dan Robson and Launchbury one apiece. Danny Cipriani converted six and former Leinster outhalf Jimmy Gopperth five.

Federico Ruzza scored two tries for Zebre with Edoardo Padovani converting both.

Connacht host Toulouse in Saturday’s other Pool 2 game, the game kicking off at 5.35pm at The Sportsground.