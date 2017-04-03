Champions Cup semi-finals dates and kick-off times confirmed

Munster play Saracens at the Aviva on Saturday, on Sunday Leinster travel to Lyon

Gerry Thornley

Munster will play Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on April 22nd. Photograph: Getty Images

Munster will play Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on April 22nd. Photograph: Getty Images

 

As expected Munster will host Saracens in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, April 22nd, and Leinster will face Clermont Auvergne in Lyon the following day after tournament organisers confirmed the European Champions Cup semi-finals dates and kick-off times.

The Munster-Saracens game will kick-off at 3.15 in the Aviva Stadium, and as the last English team standing in the competition so BT Sport will televise this first semi-final. The Clermont-Leinster semi-final at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland will kick-off at 4pm local time, 3pm Irish, and will be televised by Sky Sports.

Munster lead Saracens 7-2 in their European head-to-head record, including an 18-16 semi-final win in 2008 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, en route to their second crown, although Saracens have won two of the sides’ last three meetings, the most recent being a 33-10 win at Allianz Park two seasons ago.

Leinster lead their head-to-head with Clermont by 5-3, and on the one previous occasion that the two sides met in the last four, Leinster emerged victorious 19-15 at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux in 2012.

Most recently however, Clermont completed a double over Leinster in the pool stages four seasons ago.

Champions Cup semi-finals (Kick-offs Irish time):

Saturday 22nd April
Munster Rugby v Saracens
Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 3.15
Live on BT Sport

Sunday 23rd April
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby
Matmut Stadium de Gerland (Lyon) 3.00
Live on Sky Sports

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.