Champions Cup Round 5 and 6 fixture details revealed

The exact dates, kick-off times and live television coverage for the decisive Round 5 and 6 fixtures in the European Rugby Champions Cup were announced on Thursday evening.

With the incentive of earning a home quarter-final in the Champions Cup added to the mix, the exact make-up and ranking of the qualifiers for the knockout stages won’t be decided until the final pool games on Sunday January 22nd 2017. From then on, the road to the Edinburgh final at Murrayfield on May 13th will become clearer.

The five pool winners and the three best runners-up will book their places in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Leinster Rugby and Montpellier get Round 5 underway at the RDS on Friday January 13th, kicking off at 7.45pm (live on Sky Sports). Both clubs have won one of their past three meetings with the other match drawn. Montpellier have lost on each of their two visits to Ireland in European club rugby’s elite tournament.

Leo Cullen’s team then travel to Stade Pierre Antoine to face Castres in their final pool game on Friday 20th January (Sky Sports).

The rescheduled Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Munster Rugby on Saturday January 7th (Sky Sports) will have a major bearing on the Pool 1 standings going into Rounds 5 and 6.

Munster will then travel to Scotstoun Stadium to face Glasgow on Saturday January 14th (Sky Sports), while their Round 6 fixture is on Saturday January 21st when Racing 92 visit Thomond Park (Sky Sports).

Connacht’s Round 5 fixture against Zebre is at the Sportsground, also on Saturday January 14th (Sky Sports). While Ulster face Exeter at Sandy Park Stadium on the Sunday afternoon (BT Sport).

Ulster then wrap up their pool campaign at Kingspan Stadium against Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday January 21st (Sky Sports), while Connacht are off to Stade Ernest Wallon to play Toulouse on the Sunday afternoon (Sky Sports).

Round 5

Leinster v Montpellier

13/01/2017 7.45pm

RDS Arena, Sky Sports

Connacht v Zebre

14/01/2017 1pm

The Sportsground, Sky Sports

Glasgow Warriors v Munster

14/01/2017 5.30pm

Scotstoun Stadium, Sky Sports

Exeter Chiefs v Ulster

15/01/2017 5.30pm

Sandy Park Stadium, BT Sport

Round 6

Castres Olympique v Leinster

20/01/2017 8.45pm

Stade Pierre Antoine, Sky Sports

Ulster v Bordeaux-Begles

21/01/2017 1pm

Kingspan Stadium, Sky Sports

Munster v Racing 92

21/01/2017 5.30pm

Thomond Park, Sky Sports

Toulouse v Connacht

22/01/2017 4.15pm

Stade Ernest Wallon, Sky Sports

Jan 7th - (Postponed fixture due to the death of Munster coach Anthony Foley) Racing 92 v Munster Rugby 3.45pm Stade Yves-du-Manoir (Live Sky Sports)