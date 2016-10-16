Brutal Bordeaux finally shatter brave Ulster resistance

Bordeaux Begles 28 Ulster 13

Ulster’s Champions Cup campaign got off to a losing start as they were out-muscled by Bordeaux Begles on Sunday.

The Pro 12 table-toppers went down early on after Ian Madigan scored an early penalty, but the French side couldn’t muster another score in the opening half.

An Andrew Trimble score, picking a brilliant line to run onto an inside ball from Ruan Pienaar, and a Paddy Jackson penalty gave the visitors a 10-3 lead at the break.

Two more penalties from Madigan helped Bordeaux reduce the gap to a single point before Jackson put Ulster 13-9 ahead courtesy of a monster strike with 23 minutes left on the clock.

What followed was a brutal assault from the hosts, with Bordeaux camped on the Ulster line for endless periods. Finally they broke Ulster’s brave resistance after Sébastien Taofifenua held off three tacklers to touch down on the left.

The floodgates were open, and a length of the field break and excellent kick and chase from Metuisela Talebula saw Sean Reidy concede a penalty try for an early tackle and get sent to the bin.

Ulster mustered one last assault on the French line but refused a penalty which would have given them a bonus point, instead looking to run the ball with two minutes left on the clock.

The move broke down and Lionel Beauxis fed Blain Connor who scampered the length of the field to score his side’s third try.