Andrew Trimble returns to captain Ulster in Champions Cup opener

Charles Piutau, Louis Ludik, Darren Cave and Stuart McCloskey all injury absentees

Andrew Trimble will captain Ulster this weekend in France. Photograph: Getty Images

Andrew Trimble will captain Ulster this weekend in France. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Andrew Trimble, Luke Marshall, Stuart Olding and Ruan Pienaar all return to the Ulster backline for the European Champions Cup opener away to Bordeaux-Bègles this Sunday .

Trimble will captain the Ulster side from the right wing, with Craig Gilroy and Jared Payne retaining their places in the back three.

Marshall and Olding will be paired together in midfield, while Pienaar returns at scrum-half to join Paddy Jackson in a formidable half-back partnership.

There are four changes to the pack from last week’s outing against Connacht, with Andy Warwick coming in at loosehead prop to join Rory Best and Rodney Ah You in the front row.

The second row partnership of Alan O’Connor and Franco van der Merwe that featured in the back-to-back wins over Glasgow and Scarlets are preferred again, while Sean Reidy comes in to pack down alongside Iain Henderson and Clive Ross in the back row.

With Charles Piutau, Louis Ludik, Darren Cave and Stuart McCloskey all unavailable due to injury, the backline will be supported by Paul Marshall, Jacob Stockdale and Rob Lyttle from the bench. Rob Herring, Kyle McCall, Ross Kane, Pete Browne and Roger Wilson will provide the forward cover.

ULSTER: Jared Payne; Andrew Trimble (captain), Luke Marshall, Stuart Olding, Craig Gilroy; Paddy Jackson, Ruan Pienaar; Andy Warwick, Rory Best, Rodney Ah You; Alan O’Connor, Franco van der Merwe; Iain Henderson, Clive Ross, Sean Reidy.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Kyle McCall, Ross Kane, Pete Browne, Roger Wilson, Paul Marshall, Jacob Stockdale, Rob Lyttle.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.