English RFU not planning to move games from Twickenham

‘It’s a big sum of money because there is no stadium in the north of England with 82,000’

Updated: 40 minutes ago

The English RFU have no intentions of moving home games outside of Twickenham. Photograph: Getty Images

The English RFU have no intentions of moving home games outside of Twickenham. Photograph: Getty Images

 

The financial implications the Rugby Football Union could suffer for moving England matches away from Twickenham to raise the sport’s profile in the country outweighs the potential benefits of northern tests, RFU chairman Andy Cosslett has said.

After the success of hosting a World Cup match against Uruguay in Manchester last year, the RFU has come under pressure to host more senior international matches away from London.

“It’s not simply a case of would you like to do it, because as a Mancunian, of course I would and everybody had a great day at the Etihad. But the Union has demands on its finances,” Cosslett told British media.

Despite widespread support for the idea, the RFU has confirmed there are no plans to stage home England tests away from Twickenham.

“The record investment we’ve been able to put into the game is because we’ve got financial stability and Twickenham games with 82,000 people are a big contributor to that,” Cosslett added.

“It’s a big trade off and at this point we’re keeping games at Twickenham.

“It’s getting that balance right and understanding the financial implications. The financial impact is significant... It’s a big sum of money because there is no stadium in the north of England with 82,000 seats.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.