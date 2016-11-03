English RFU not planning to move games from Twickenham

The financial implications the Rugby Football Union could suffer for moving England matches away from Twickenham to raise the sport’s profile in the country outweighs the potential benefits of northern tests, RFU chairman Andy Cosslett has said.

After the success of hosting a World Cup match against Uruguay in Manchester last year, the RFU has come under pressure to host more senior international matches away from London.

“It’s not simply a case of would you like to do it, because as a Mancunian, of course I would and everybody had a great day at the Etihad. But the Union has demands on its finances,” Cosslett told British media.

Despite widespread support for the idea, the RFU has confirmed there are no plans to stage home England tests away from Twickenham.

“The record investment we’ve been able to put into the game is because we’ve got financial stability and Twickenham games with 82,000 people are a big contributor to that,” Cosslett added.

“It’s a big trade off and at this point we’re keeping games at Twickenham.

“It’s getting that balance right and understanding the financial implications. The financial impact is significant... It’s a big sum of money because there is no stadium in the north of England with 82,000 seats.”