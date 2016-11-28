England’s Vunipola set to miss Six Nations with knee injury

‘He’s a very influential player in the set-up and there’s no doubt he’ll be missed’

Updated: 52 minutes ago

England’s Billy Vunipola leaves the pitch during the Autumn International match at Twickenham Stadium. Photograph: PA

England number eight Billy Vunipola is likely to miss the Six Nations after the RFU ruled him out for at least three months with a knee injury sustained in Saturday’s win over Argentina.

Saracens’ Vunipola, 24, had surgery on Sunday to repair the torn cartilage he suffered in the 27-14 victory over the Pumas and will not be fit before the Six Nations starts on February 4th.

“Billy’s been absolutely fantastic for England over the last 11 months and we wish him a quick recovery,” said England head coach Eddie Jones on the RFU website.

“He’s a very influential player in the set-up and there’s no doubt he’ll be missed for the game against Australia.

England are looking to seal an autumn series clean sweep when they face Australia on Saturday at Twickenham after earlier victories against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

“We’ve had five or six frontline players missing throughout the series, so I’ve no doubt we’ll adapt and work that little bit harder this week,” added Jones. “I’m sure the players will respond to this by going up a level and peak for this game.”

Vunipola will also be missed by Premiership leaders Saracens who resume the defence of the European Champions Cup next month.

