England delay naming team to play Fiji to give trio fighting chance

Billy Vunipola, Nathan Hughes and Elliot Daly given more time to prove full fitness

Updated: 38 minutes ago

England players huddle during training, their XV will be named on Friday morning. Photograph: Reuters

England players huddle during training, their XV will be named on Friday morning. Photograph: Reuters

 

England have delayed naming their team for their clash with Fiji until Friday morning to give Billy Vunipola, Nathan Hughes and Elliot Daly every chance to prove their fitness.

Vunipola has upper body soreness, Hughes is struggling with a lower leg injury and Daly has an upper body injury and a decision has yet to be reached on their availability for the second autumn international at Twickenham on Saturday.

“There are a few injury concerns which we’re sorting through at the moment. We’re announcing the team on Friday,” head coach Eddie Jones said.

Teams have traditionally been named 48 hours before kick-off but England have not broken any regulations in postponing until the eve of the match.

“This delay is a deviation from our normal procedure but is in line with the regulations for team announcements,” Jones said.

“Billy and Nathan are still carrying knocks from the previous game. Elliot Daly is also carrying a knock from the previous game and we’re looking to see how they resolve themselves over the next 24 hours before making a final decision.

“It’s ongoing, sometimes these things take a good turn and sometimes they take a bad turn.

“You get more information or less information, good information or bad information. We’re processing all that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.