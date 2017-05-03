Donncha O’Callaghan: Worcester Warriors player of season

Donncha O’Callaghan has been named Worcester Warriors player of the season, as well as the English Premiership club’s fans’ player of the season.

Not bad for the 38-year-old former Irish and Munster lock, who was named captain of the team at the start of the year. Now in his second season with the club, after 17 seasons with Munster, O’Callaghan agreed a new one-year contract extension last month.

Warriors director of rugby Gary Gold described the 2005 British and Irish Lion as a “phenomenon”.

The Cork native made 19 appearances for the Warriors in the Aviva Premiership this season, as an improved second half of the campaign seen them comfortably avoid relegation at the expense of Bristol.