Devin Toner signs new three-year deal with Leinster

Devin Toner has signed a new three-year contract with the IRFU which will see him remain at Leinster until at least June 2020.

Toner made his senior debut for Leinster against the Border Reivers in January 2006 and has since made 187 appearances for Leinster scoring three tries.

He made his Ireland debut in the 20-10 win over Samoa in November 2010 and has won 42 caps for his country including the recent trio of victories over southern hemisphere opposition – South Africa (Cape Town), New Zealand (Chicago) and Australia (Aviva Stadium).

Toner was also part of the Six Nations Championship sides of 2014 and 2015 and has collected three Heineken Cups, an Amlin Cup and three Pro12 league titles with Leinster.