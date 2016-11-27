Dean Mumm cited for dangerous ‘lifting’ tackle on Tadhg Furlong

Australian flanker Dean Mumm has been cited for his alleged "dangerous lifting tackle" on Tadhg Furlong in his team’s 27-24 defeat to Ireland on Saturday.

A disciplinary hearing will be held in London on Tuesday for Mumm, who has been cited by the independent Citing Commissioner appointed by World Rugby, for his tackle in the 22nd minute of the first half at the Aviva Stadium.

He received a yellow card at the time from referee Jerome Garces.

The independent World Rugby Disciplinary Committee will be chaired by Mike Hamlin (England).

The disciplinary hearing for USA Women’s wing Naya Tapper, who has been cited for allegedly kicking an opponent in the match between France Women and USA at Montpellier on Friday, will be held, also via video-link, on Tuesday.

While disciplinary hearings will also be held this week for the two players who received red cards in Saturday’s Autumn International between England and Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday. England winger Elliot Daly and Argentina replacement prop forward Enrique Pieretto.