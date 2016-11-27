Dean Mumm cited for dangerous ‘lifting’ tackle on Tadhg Furlong

The Australian flanker will face a disciplinary hearing held in London on Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Australia’s Dean Mumm is shown a yellow card by referee Jerome Garces on Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Australia’s Dean Mumm is shown a yellow card by referee Jerome Garces on Saturday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Australian flanker Dean Mumm has been cited for his alleged "dangerous lifting tackle" on Tadhg Furlong in his team’s 27-24 defeat to Ireland on Saturday.

A disciplinary hearing will be held in London on Tuesday for Mumm, who has been cited by the independent Citing Commissioner appointed by World Rugby, for his tackle in the 22nd minute of the first half at the Aviva Stadium.

He received a yellow card at the time from referee Jerome Garces.

The independent World Rugby Disciplinary Committee will be chaired by Mike Hamlin (England).

The disciplinary hearing for USA Women’s wing Naya Tapper, who has been cited for allegedly kicking an opponent in the match between France Women and USA at Montpellier on Friday, will be held, also via video-link, on Tuesday.

While disciplinary hearings will also be held this week for the two players who received red cards in Saturday’s Autumn International between England and Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday. England winger Elliot Daly and Argentina replacement prop forward Enrique Pieretto.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.