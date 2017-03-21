Dave Foley to join up with Simon Mannix at Pau

Munster lock Dave Foley will join French club Pau next season.

The 28-year-old second row has made 84 Munster appearances since his debut in 2010.

The two-cap Ireland lock has already played his last Munster match however, owing to a wrist problem that will keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

Foley will join former Munster coach Simon Mannix at Pau next term, along with ex-Thomond Park team-mates James Coughlan, Paddy Butler and Sean Dougall.

“A product of the Munster academy, the Clonmel native made his debut against Connacht in April 2010, and went on to make his European starting debut against Gloucester in January 2014,” read Munster’s statement confirming Foley’s departure.

“In making 84 appearances for the province, the 28-year-old made his final Munster appearance against Scarlets at the end of February as he rehabs a wrist injury for the remainder of the season.”