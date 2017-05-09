Danger lurks in all bands ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup draw

Ireland will know what lies ahead in the 2019 World Cup when the pool draw for the competition in Japan is made in Kyoto on Wednesday (9am Irish time).

As the world’s fourth ranked team, Ireland will avoid New Zealand, England and Australia who comprise the top tier, but band two offers some fiendishly difficult fixtures.

All-Six Nations encounters with Wales, Scotland and France are possible, as is a heavyweight showdown with South Africa.

And the team that no coach of the top eight ranked countries will want to face lurks in band three — the team who knocked us out of the 2015 World Cup, Argentina — with Japan and Fiji also present.

England will be hoping to escape inclusion in another pool of death, two years ago the toughest group in the competition’s history was created when England were drawn alongside Wales, Australia and Fiji with Uruguay completing the line-up.

Even home comforts could not prevent them from succumbing to a group exit — the first time the hosts have exited the World Cup before the knockout phase.

While the 2015 event’s pool of death is impossible to repeat, danger lurks within the three top bands of seeds from which the heavyweights will be drawn.

England are also present in the top band and so face the same possible opponents as Ireland, while Wales and Scotland are confronted with the possibility of a group showdown with New Zealand.

The All Blacks are seeking to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a third successive time and predictably enter the tournament as strong favourites, although the British and Irish Lions have the opportunity to put a dent in their self-belief during the looming tour.

The sport will be hoping for an improvement from South Africa and Australia, two powerhouses of the game who have struggled since England 2015 but who have the firepower to make an impact if they are able to rally.